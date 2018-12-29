SED to introduce black gown for govt school teachers

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said that teaching is a noble profession adding that ensuring their respect and honor in the society is a collective obligation. Teachers are the most respectable organ of the society. In this regard, Punjab schools education department is contemplating to introduce black gown for government school teachers for giving them a conspicuous identity.

He stated this while addressing annual prize distribution ceremony of a private educational institution at Burj Attari area of Lahore, here today. He also inspected various sections of the schools and inquired the teachers about their problems. Later, the minister also distributed cash prizes, shields and certificates among position holder students and best performing teachers.

Later, Murad Raas and other Ministers left for Bahawalpur through train from Lahore Railway Station to Punjab Cabinet Meeting there. Before his departure, Murad Raas, Dr. Yasim Rashid, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Taimur Bhatti, Raja Arshad and Advisor Akram Chaudhary talk to the media and termed holding of cabinet meeting in the historic city of Bahawalpur as a wonderful step of PTI government.

This shows attachment of PTI with the southern Punjab and departure of ministers through train shows a policy of austerity. The government resources are best utilized on the provision of facilities to the common man because serving the masses is the core agenda of the PTI government.

Murad Raas said that tickets have been purchased by the ministers from their own pockets to follow the policy of simplicity.

This shows a changed culture in which resources are not utilized for personal gains but are spent on welfare of the masses, he concluded.

