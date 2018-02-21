SED to launch ‘Student Times’

Staff Reporter

The Schools Education department will launch a bilingual “Student Times” magazine for the school level students to promote their intellectual ken and writing abilities. This magazine will encourage them to exhibit their latent potential of writing.

He stated this while presiding over a departmental meeting at Committee Room of Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board, here today.

During the meeting, the MD PCTB Rana Abdul Qayyum apprised the participants about the launch of a monthly “Student Times” from March 23 this year.

This magazine will be published in Urdu and English languages.

The launch ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on March 15.