Secy Sindh Info dept chairs maiden meeting of Directors

Secretary Sindh Information and Archives department Rasheed Solangi has directed the directors of the Sindh Information department to discharge their duties with honesty, devotion and utmost responsibility.

This he said while presiding over an introductory meeting with the Director General and Directors of the Information department here at his office, said a statement on Monday,.

He said that the officers of the Information department have more responsibilities in this new era of information technology.

Earlier, the Director General and Directors introduced themselves to Secretary Information & Archives Rasheed Solangi. Director General (PRs), Director Press Information Ms. Zeenat Jehan, Director Reference & Research Saleem Ahmed Qureshi, Director Admin & Accounts Moizzuddin Peerzada, Director Advertisement Syed Zulfiqar Shah and Director Press Akhtar Ali Surhio attended the meeting. —APP

