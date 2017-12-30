Secy Petroleum opens PSO’s state-of-the-art retail outlet

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Secretary Petroleum, Ministry of Energy Sikandar Sultan Raja has inaugurated Pakistan State Oil’s New Vision retail fuel station in Lahore. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer PSO, Sheikh Imranul Haque, senior officials from the company and key business partners were present at the occasion.

Pakistan State Oil’s ‘New Vision’ retail outlet, Gastec Petroleum Services, is located on Northern Lahore’s historic GT Road. It will serve the fuel and non-fuel needs of customers in area having more than 30% population of the city. Leading educational institutions, local businesses, historic landmarks, restaurants and recreational spots are located in surroundings of this particular PSO retail outlet.

Secretary Petroleum Sikandar Sultan Raja, in his remarks said that “For 40 years, Pakistan State Oil is the largest oil marketing company that also represents our national brand identity. It is the only company with retail footprint of 3500 outlets spread all over the country and serving 3.0 million Pakistanis on day to day basis.”

He said, “I am glad to see PSO continuing to fulfil energy needs of the nation with commitment and dedication not only in urban cities but also in the far flung areas of the country.” “Opening of this ‘New Vision’ PSO retail outlet in northern part of the historic city of Lahore has a great significance.