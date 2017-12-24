Secy Health directs inquiry into fire at Services Hospital

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME), Najam Ahmed Shah has ordered an inquiry into fire incident at Services Hospital Lahore.

On Friday-Saturday night, fire broke out in the old store adjacent to Medical Unit-I in Services Hospital. The hospital Administration immediately called the fire brigade, Rescue 1122 and police. On the information of fire, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah also reached at the spot.

The fire brigade with the help of Rescue 1122 and the hospital staff overcome the fire and exhausted it within few hours. Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayyaz and Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Hospital Dr. Muhammad Ameer were also present to supervise the Rescue activities.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Ameer informed that the fire broke out in the old store of the hospital due to which smoke was filled in the adjacent ward due to that all the patients were evacuated from the wards with the help of the Rescue 1122, the doctors, nurses, paramedics and the attendants of the patients safely and shifted them in other places. He further informed that by the grace of Allah and the timely efforts by the administration, no loss of life occurred. However, the electric panel and discarded articles lying in the store were burnt.

Meanwhile, Secretary Health Najam Ahmed Shah directed the hospital administration to fully take care of the patients. He also appreciated the efforts of the hospital administration, Principal SIMS, Prof. Mahmood Ayyaz, MS Dr. Muhammad Ameer and all the doctors and other staff who were fully on the job during that incident.

Najam Ahmed Shah also thanked to Allah for the kindness as all lives have been secured and safe. He also appreciated the spirit of humanitarian services of the staff of Rescue 1122 and hospital officials for this rescue.

The Secretary Health also constituted a fact finding committee to determine the cause of the fire incident that took place at Services Hospital. Chief Executive Officer Mayo Hospital Dr. Asad Aslam Khan is the convener of the Committee while Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Salman Shahid, representative of Deputy Commissioner Lahore and a representative of DG Rescue 1122 will be the member. —INP

