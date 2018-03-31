Security, traffic plans for Windies series finalized

Sports Reporter

Pakistan will take on the West Indies in three T20 matches in Karachi on April 1, 2 and 3 at the National Stadium.

Just like for the recently concluded Pakistan Super League final, a comprehensive traffic plan has been proposed for the Pakistan-West Indies series.

According to the plan revealed by the traffic police, on match days, the road from Karsaz to National Stadium will be blocked for traffic. Vehicles will be diverted towards Drigh Road and then towards Rashid Minhas Road from there.

Roads leading from Dalmia to National Stadium will also be closed along with the road leading from NIPA to Mazar-e-Quaid to University Road and new MA Jinnah will also not be available to commuters.

The road leading from Liquatababd No 10 to National Stadium will also be closed. Traffic will be re-routed towards Karimabad and Aisha Manzil.

As it was during the PSL final, this time around too there will be designated parking spots for the match-goers which includes Hakeem Saeed Ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Urdu University ground and Sunday Bazaar.

Parking will also be available at Ghareeb Nawaz Football Ground located at Dalmia. KMC ground, KDA club and China ground on Kashmir Road will also be available for parking.

Information Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said elaborate arrangements had been finalized for scheduled matches between Pakistan and West Indies.

Addressing a press conference at DIG East office, he said some shortcomings noted in last PSL matches would be taken care of this time, leaving no room for botheration to spectators.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, who was flanked by Rangers commander and DIG East, informed that same procedure would be adopted this time parking, shuttle service would remain same, however, given the heat, timings for entry into stadium had been changed which would now remain between 3 to 7 pm.

He said some complaints were received from the side of Agha Khan and Liaquat National Hospital which would be taken care of. He thanked spectators as well as media persons for their co-operation last time and again appealed them for full co-operation this time too.

Later, Pakistan Rangers Commander Brigadier Shahid and DIG East Zulfiqar Larik gave an overall review of the security plan.