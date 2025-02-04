Security sources rubbish Imran Khan’s alleged letter to Army Chief Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan approached Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir regarding the “need to revise military policy”, but the security sources trashed the claims, saying lamenting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s approach to engage armed forces for political gains.

Sources within the military establishment confirmed that Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, has not received any letter from the jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Army made it clear that there was no interest in engaging with such a correspondence.

This development follows statement by PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan where he claimed that party founder addressed letter to top general, expressing concerns over growing split between military and the public. Khan, according to Gohar, also outlined reasons for this widening gap and suggested potential solutions, while acknowledging the sacrifices of the armed forces.

PTi chief Gohar said the letter aimed to address the issue of mistrust between the public and the military, urging a reevaluation of the policies that have led to the army being blamed for various issues.

Sources within security establishment dismissed the claim, saying no such letter had been received. They also accused the PTI of attempting to orchestrate a “failed drama” and reiterated that any discussions the PTI wishes to have should be directed to political leaders, rather than the military.

PTI claimed that Imran Khan penned letter to Chief of Army Staff, expressing full support for military’s counter-terrorism efforts. Khan mentioned six-points inlcding national unity, acknowledging sacrifices of soldiers, and stresses the need for the country to back the military.

Ousted premier also raised concerns about government policies, including alleged fraudulent elections, judicial independence, misuse of the PECA law, and the economic situation. He called for policy reforms and proposed the formation of a judicial commission. The letter comes amid heightened security concerns and after PTI suspended negotiations with the PML-N-led government.