Security reviewed for Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial in a meeting here on Monday reviewed security arrangements for the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to be observed on December 27.

The meeting discussed security arrangements at the mazar at Ghari Khuda Bux and the surrounding areas besides the steps to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Larkana, DC Qambar Shahdadkot, DIG Headquarters Sindh, DIG CTD, Special Branch, DIG Larkana, DIG Traffic Hyderabad, SSPs and senior police officials.

The minister directed to enhance police patrolling on the highways, snap checking as well as picketing and vigilant eye be kept on suspects at entry and exit points.

He also called for the removal of encroachments from around Quaid-i-Azam Airport, Larkana Airport, Sukkur Airport and main route from Ghari Khuda Bux leading to the Mazar. He also directed that parking on the route be banned.

Traffic police officers and jawans be deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he added.

The district management Ghari Khuda Bux was asked to ensure cleanliness arrangements.—APP

Related