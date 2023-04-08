Security questioned as Afghan suspect sneaks into Prime Minister’s House (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has been witnessing a spike in terror attacks which forced officials to beef up security but the intelligence weakness and security lapse were exposed when a suspect of Afghan nationality entered the highest civilian office.

CCTV clips were broadcasted on mainstream media showing Afghan suspect roaming in PM’s house unchecked. Surveillance cameras captured pathways from where the Afghan man entered the PM House.

The security of the PM house went into a frenzy when the suspect was spotted inside the sensitive place located in the red zone. Law enforcers panicked with the man’s presence and apprehended the suspect while an inquiry was underway.

Afghan national arrested after violation PM Shehbaz Sharif House security.#PMHouse | #ShehbazSharif pic.twitter.com/CUFbZYzJmE — ASFE World TV (@asfeworld_tv) April 8, 2023

Media reports suggest that the suspect told the cops that he is a resident of Afghanistan and his name is Naseerullah. Meanwhile, Counter Terrorism Department officials have moved the detained man to an unknown location while further proceedings are underway.

The clips show that he barged into the Prime Minister’s house by crossing three different paths. At 11:19, he was spotted at the National Press Club tea stall. He then moved toward Express Chowk, crossed PTCL Exchange, Gulshan-e-Jinnah, and arrived at Secretariat Chowk before noon.

At 11:53 am, he crossed R Block, and after crossing SSG Lines towards PM House at 12:01 pm.