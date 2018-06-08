Security, protocol withdrawn from Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE : All protocols and security which Shehbaz Sharif had been enjoying as the Chief Minister of Punjab were withdrawn on Friday.

The security guards employed for providing security to Shehbaz Sharif have been retreated along with other guards deployed at his residence in Lahore.

Elite force, Anti-Riots force (ARF) and 186 officers from district police and twelve vehicles comprised the security squad of former chief minister.

In 2013, Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab and his term completed last month as the government reached its constitutional limit.

On the other hand, soon after taking oath as caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Hasan Askari has released orders to bring changes in the bureaucracy of the province.

Few days earlier, during hearing the suo moto case against the utilisation of luxury government vehicles by ministers beyond their entitlement, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had also raised objections on the possession of a bullet-proof vehicle by Shehbaz Sharif.

Chief Justice enquired about the law which allows the liberty to use bullet proof vehicles owing to security risks.