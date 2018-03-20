Security plan for PSL 2018 final in Karachi revealed

Staff Reporter

Sindh police and government officials on Monday unveiled the security and traffic plan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final, to be played at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 25.

Spectators will need to pass through a roughly four-hour-long, three-tier security clearance procedure before they can enter the stadium.

Rangers’ Brigadier Shahid explained the security measures which will be in place, and described the process spectators will pass through in order to attend the match:

Ticket holders will report to the specified car parking areas, where there will be six marshalling areas. At the car park, they will undergo the first physical search and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) staff will verify their tickets.

After this, they will approach a shuttle service which will then drop them off at the designated drop zone. There are three drop zones – one at Expo Centre, one opposite Bahria University, and a third opposite Aga Khan Hospital.

They will undergo another physical search at the drop zone.

The distance from the drop zone to the stadium gates is about 200-300 metres. Spectators will walk from the drop zone to the gates. Senior citizens and differently-abled spectators will be transported from the drop zones to the gates via buses.

Spectators will undergo a third physical search at the stadium gates.

PCB official Arshad Khan says the board’s staff will be on hand to guide visitors to their seats. The stadium can seat about 35,000. Four VIP enclosures will be set up at the venue.

After the match, the crowd will be transported back to the marshalling area via the shuttle service. Spectators were requested to use the same shuttle service and route they came to the drop zone in.The residents of the surrounding areas will be requested not to force traffic police officials or members of the security forces to let them approach the stadium directly, Brigadier Shahid said. No one is allowed to carry eatables from outside the venue.

A series of PCB-approved vendors will set up food stalls within the car parking area and spectators can purchase food and drinks from there and then go to the stadium. Ambulances will also be present at the parking area in case of a medical emergency, the Rangers official said.