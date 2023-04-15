Security plan devised for markets

The police department has devised a comprehensive security plan for markets and bazaars of Faisalabad during the last days of Ramazan by deputing more than 1,000 policemen for security duty. A police spokesman said here on Saturday that there were 59 markets and bazaars in Faisalabad where 285 constables, 21 head constables and 65 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) were deputed for security duty.

Similarly, 63 pickets were also erected in various parts of Faisalabad to beef up the security and 252 constables, 45 head constables, 43 ASIs and 20 Sub Inspectors (SIs) were deployed for duty in these pickets.—APP