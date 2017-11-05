Security plan for chehlum processions prepared

Mardan

District police have prepared a strict security plan for the chehlum precessions. Heavy contingents of police will be deployed in the inner-city to provide security to procession, a police official said. District police officer (DPO) Mardan Mian Saeed Ahmed while talking to the media said that the security plan for the chehlum precessions has been finalized.

The DPO added that over 1,000 security personnel including quick response force (QRF) and RRF Commandos will be deployed for the security of procession. He said that cops will be deployed on the rooftops and sensitive places in the inner-city to keep a check on any suspicious movement. “The entry and exit points will be strengthened with deployment of more cops,” Mian Saeed added. The official said patrolling would be increased in the inner city to avoid any untoward incident. DPO further added that he along with other officers inspect the security arrangements for the Chehlum.

Mian Saeed said that policemen will perform duties on roads, busy shopping centers and other sensitive buildings during the Jhehlum. The DPO added that all the SHO have been directed to perform active duty on each of their stations city roads and checking the vehicles thoroughly and made special focus on the movement of the suspected person in their areas.

The DPO said that the police high ups will also patrolling in their vehicles to review the security arrangements in city. Mian Saeed Ahmed said that he has imposed Section 144 in the district and banned pillion riding and display of arms to maintain law and order ahead of Jhehlum. He added that he also cancelled holydays of all the police official and cops in the district.—INP