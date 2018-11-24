Security on high alert in Rawalpindi district

Rawalpindi

Security on the orders of Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations, Rawalpindi Ali Akbar Shah has been put on high alert to thwart any untoward incident, a police spokesman said.

Talking to APP he said, deployment of additional contingents of police at sensitive places and important buildings has been made after the terrorism incident in Karachi.

The security has also been tightened at the outer and inner check posts of Rawalpindi city. Strict checking of the vehicles at the entry points has been started. Special directives have been issued to take action against the vehicles which have tinted glasses.

The vehicles with revolving lights are also being checked properly. Police personnel have been deployed at all important places. Elite and Dolphin Forces patrolling has been enhanced in the city while commandos have also been deployed along with police personnel at special check posts.

Action in accordance with the law would be taken against suspected persons and vehicles.—APP

