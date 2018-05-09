Security official of US Defence Attache arrested on order of AIG

A security official of US Defence and Air Attache Colonel Joseph Emanuel Hall was arrested on Tuesday on the orders of AIG Islamabad.

The security official, Taimur, has been arrested for obstructing a police official from performing his duty, a police source said.

Colonel Joseph’s security official was arrested during inquiry on the orders of AIG Islamabad, the source added.

Arrest orders have also been given for all other officials involved in helping Colonel Joseph flee from the police station, the source further said.

The vehicle of Colonel Joseph, a defence attaché at the US embassy in Islamabad, ran a red light and rammed into a motorcycle in the federal capital on April 7, killing one man, Ateeq Baig, on the spot and injuring another. The diplomat was let go by police after registration of a case.

On April 20, the government decided to not place the name of Colonel Joseph on the Exit Control List.

The father of the deceased youth had moved the IHC to order placement of Colonel Joseph’s name on the ECL. He had taken the stance that Colonel Joseph, while intoxicated, hit his son and he died on the spot.—INP

