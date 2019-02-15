Security of royal visit assigned to army

Observer Report

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high level preparatory meeting on Thursday, ahead of the upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as the officials concerned finalised the security plan for the royal tour.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers for finance, information and petroleum, the prime minister’s adviser on commerce besides the director general of the Inter-Service Public Relations and high government officials.

As a 125-member advices Saudi security team arrived in Islamabad, according to sources, another high-level meeting took place in the Saudi embassy, which was attended by the Saudi ambassador and Pakistani officials concerned.

Officials have said that the security plan for the royal visit has been finalised. The security of Prince Mohammed had been handed over to the Army, while 12,000 military and other law-enforcement personnel would be deployed to protect the other royal guests.

The sources said the Pakistan Air Force would monitor the airspace and provide the air defence. In this gigantic task, the army would be assisted by the Pakistan Rangers and the police. For the monitoring of the security, a control room had been established at the interior ministry.

As preparations for the grand welcome to Crown Prince Mohammed are under way, the royal gests would be welcomed as soon as his plane would enter the Pakistani airspace. In the Pakistani skies, the royal place will be escorted by the PAF’s JF-17 Thunder jets.

