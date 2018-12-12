Security of Ministers

IT is perhaps the first time in history that a special marathon

session of the federal cabinet was held to only review the one hundred day performance of different ministries. During the session that continued for nine hours, all the Ministries and Divisions gave a detailed briefing to Prime Minister Imran Khan about their performance. This gesture on the part of the PM shows that the Ministers are also accountable and that their performance will be fully monitored, so there is no time for them to be lethargic and indifferent to the tasks entrusted to them.

Such a review on regular intervals is indeed important to keep the government on track and follow the election manifesto. This modus operandi in fact will help the government to identify its weakness and shortcomings and then formulate plans accordingly in order to bring improvement in areas it is lagging. Up till now the PTI government has been criticized by the opponents for not coming out of the opposition mode as they were resorting to harsh and tough language against the opposition parties. Now this process of scrutiny of Ministers really depicts that Imran Khan and his team is really serious to take forward the country and this is also need of the hour given the difficult economic situation the country is faced with where both the rupee and the stock markets are facing uncertain situation. The focus of the government must be delivering on its promises and take such steps that have trickledown effect and bring ease and comfort in the life of common man. This is the only way through which the PTI government can sustain rather further bolster its popularity amongst the masses. Imran Khan’s opponents used to say that he can never reach the top seat but with his strenuous struggle, he proved them wrong and now through his seriousness and commitment, he along with his team has to really work hard to fulfil their promises vis-à-vis improving the governance system and steer the country on the path of irreversible development while taking care of the common man.

