Security of FIFA World Cup-2022 Army contingent leaves for Qatar

A contingent of the Pakistan Army left for Qatar on Monday to assist the Qatari government in security duties during the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

The contingent comprises Pakistan Army officers, junior commissioned officers and enlisted personnel and they departed from Nur Khan Airbase

Last week, the Turkish parliament ratified a motion to deploy soldiers in Qatar for six months to provide security during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Operation World Cup Shield aims to take necessary measures against various threats, especially terrorism, which may affect the security of the organization, said the memorandum.