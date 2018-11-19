Security of Chinese experts working on CPEC projects discussed

Chinese diplomats meet IGP

Salim Ahmed

Chinese Consul General, Mr. Long Dingbin, Consul, Mr. Peng Zhengwu and, Consul Attache Mr. Liu Zhan met with Inspector General of Police, Amjad Javed Saleemi at Central Police Office, Lahore, today. Addl: IGP Operations Punjab, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, DIG SPU, Sultan Ahmad Chaudhary, AIG Operations, Awais Malik also attended the meeting.

The delegation remained sometime with the IGP and matters relating to the security of the Chinese experts working on CPEC projects was discussed in detail. IGP assured the Chinese Consul General that Punjab police is giving top priority towards the security of the Chinese experts and in this regard about 6000 officers and officials of Special Protection Unit have already been deployed for the purpose.

On this occasion the PPO appointed DIG SPU, Sultan Ahmad Chaudhary as focal person for Chinese to maintain constant liaison. He told the Chinese that they have to share the data of all other Chinese who are working on private business projects with the focal person so that the tracking and geo tagging in this regard could be maintained.

Chinese Consul General offered a high level training in China of one officer of Punjab police from Special Protection Unit (SPU). IGP accepted this offer and thanked the visiting delegation having said that Pakistan has already good relations with China and this bond will be strengthened more with the completion of CPEC and Punjab Government will left no stone unturned in this regard by ensuring the protection of the Chinese experts, added the IGP.

Chinese Consul General announced to gift 21 motorcycles (Honda 125) and 7 pickup trucks for Punjab police

Chinese Consul General expressed satisfaction over performance of Special Protection Unit and Punjab Police regarding security of Chinese citizens and assured IG Punjab that Chinese citizens will completely obey Laws of Pakistan. Souvenirs were exchanged between the IGP and visiting delegation at the end of the meeting.

Under the instructions of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi all out security and traffic arrangements in connection with the forthcoming 559th Birthday of Baba Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib has been completed so far. On the request of DPO Nankana, Ismail Kharrak, IGP Punjab has sent 1032 police officers / officials including 6 drone cameras for aerial surveillance.

Among this force 2 SPs, 5 DSPs, 10 Inspectors, 805 Punjab Constabulary official, 160 Elite Force official, 40 Lady Police officials and 10 Mounted Police Officials are included. IGP has directed DPO Nankana to take all necessary security measures so that Sikh devotees who are participating in the ceremony of Guru Nanak without any fear.

