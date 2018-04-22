Security of 2,000 ‘influential individuals’ withdrawn in Punjab

Staff Reporter

Lahore

More than 5,000 policemen have been called back to barracks in Punjab two days after Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar directed police chiefs of all provinces to withdraw security protocol provided to ‘influential individuals’ not entitled to official security.

At least 2,000 people, including politicians, judges, lawyers and other government officials, were enjoying official security provided by the provincial government.

In a report submitted in SC’s Lahore registry on Saturday, Punjab IG retired Capt Arif Nawaz revealed that over 1,400 personnel deployed on security of 313 politicians, 1,100 for 527 police officials, and 650 policemen on duty for protecting 480 officials of subordinate judiciary were called back to barracks.

A report of Punjab government further revealed that 41 personnel for 39 lawyers, 300 for 275 religious leaders and 1,050 personnel in the name of protocol of 250 ‘influential citizens’ were also called back by the authorities.

Justice Nisar had issued this directive to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Police Salahuddin Mehsud as well as IGs of all other provinces through a notice during the hearing of a case pertaining to the security provided to individuals in KP on Thursday.

The chief justice also said he respects the sacrifices of the KP police during the war on terror, but influential individuals should arrange for their security privately.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar praised the Punjab police chief over the action but reminded him to ensure security to those persons who are entitled to it as per policy. “Lest it happens that an incident occurs tomorrow because of a lack of security,” he added.

The CJP said as per his information 7,000 policemen were assigned the security of non-entitled persons. He directed the Punjab IG to submit a complete report regarding the withdrawal of security personnel.

According to the breakdown, 50 officials were deployed on the security of political leaders while 86 officials were safeguarding civil judges. Sources informed that 429 Balochistan constabulary officials were withdrawn from VIP deployment. The officials were deployed on the security of political, tribal, former senators, ex-bureaucrats, and retired policemen.

On Friday, Sindh IG A.D. Khowaja too had ordered immediate withdrawal of thousands of police guards from unauthorised persons as per directions of the SC order. It is expected that around 4,000 policemen would be withdrawn and deployed for policing in Karachi alone.