Security measures for main markets reviewed

Islamabad police officials reviewed the security arrangements at Jinnah Super and Super Markets and took decisions to further improve it in consultation with traders and business community. SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh conducted the meeting with union of Jinnah Super & Super Market, Blue Area and busniess community. It was attended by ASP Secretariat, traders union and representatives of both markets. During meeting, it was decided to deploy more security guards and ensure their vigilance especially during night. The meeting decided to install CCTV cameras outsides shops which cover car parking.

Market union and business community will ensure that guards to be in proper uniform, young and wear jacket and have whistles. The meeting also discussed the security plan in connection with New year.—APP

