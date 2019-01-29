Security guard robs bank of Rs6.5m

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The security guard employed at a private bank in Karachi’s Defence area robbed the bank and stole Rs 6.5 million in what is being called the biggest heist of the year.

Police said on Tuesday that the guard, identified as Manzoor, along with his accomplices used gas cutters to open 22 lockers and robbed cash and valuables worth Rs 6.5 million

He had only been employed for six months as the night security guard.

Moreover, authorities said, Manzoor robbed the bank at 7:30 in the morning.

The guard used gas cutters to open the lockers and rob the bank.

Sindh IGP Kaleem Imam has ordered inquiry into the incident and sought report from the DIG CIA and DIG South. The police were gathering information from the security company he was working for and looking into his police record.

