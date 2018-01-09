Security guard loot 26 bank lockers

Staff Reporter

National Bank of Pakistan’s Golimar branch in Karachi was looted Sunday night by one of its own guards and his accomplice.

Saddam, the suspect, along with an unidentified associate, broke into the bank last night and gained access to the locker room. While inside, he successfully pried open 26 lockers and made off with some of their contents.

According to police, the two men only took jewellery from the lockers, leaving cash untouched. The robbers also took CCTV camera footage and locked the main door of the bank before they left. According to police, the night guard was found tied with a rope when the bank was opened in the morning.