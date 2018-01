Rawalpindi

A security guard of private company was killed when two groups traded fire here on Thursday.

Police said that armed men of two groups exchanged fire at Adiala Road in Rawalpindi.

A security guard of private company deployed at gate of housing society was killed after hit by a bullet.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the armed men of the two clashing groups started raids for their arrest.—INP