Security further tightened on G20 meeting

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of the three-day G20 Tourism Working Group meeting from tomorrow, the security across the territory and especially in Srinagar has been further heightened, adding to the miseries of the people.

Srinagar has been enveloped in an unprecedented security blanket with the deployment of marine commandos, National Security Guard (NSG) members and various other forces.

Panic gripped Shah Anwar Colony of Hyderpora locality in Srinagar after dozens of soldiers and policemen conducted house-to-house search. The colony is located near the airport road and along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway which is likely to be used by G20 delegates to reach Gulmarg.

The marine commandos have taken charge of securing Dal Lake, which surrounds the Convention Centre, the designated venue for the G20 meeting.—KMS