Security forces writing history of bravery in war on terrorism: CM

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said that security forces had written a new history of bravery by rendering sacrifices in war on terrorism and there was no other example of such great sacrifices in the history of the world.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Director General Rangers Punjab Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat who called on him at his office here.

The chief minister paid tribute to the glorious services of officers and jawans of rangers for maintaining peace and protection of national borders.

He said that services of rangers were praiseworthy for improving the law and order situation and protection of national defence.

He said the nation was proud of the services of brave officers and jawans of rangers.

The CM said that Pakistan’s defence was impregnable and the enemies could not see towards the country with an evil eye.

The DG Rangers congratulated the chief minister over the new assignment and extended good wishes to him.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his condolence on the death of legendary Pakistani sepoy Maqbool Hussain who had languished in Indian jails for 40 years.

In his message on Wednesday, the chief minister extended sympathies to the heirs and said that sepoy Maqbool Hussain exhibited valour and bravery during the war of 1965.

Sons like sepoy Maqbool Hussain are our pride and may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant solace to the heirs, concluded the chief minister.

