Security Forces to get new uniforms next month

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Sunday said the distribution of uniforms for the Islamic Emirate forces will begin in the coming month, adding that the process will first start in Kabul.

“The uniforms for the police forces of the Islamic Emirate are ready and the distribution process will begin after Eid,” the MoI spokesman Abdul Nafi Takur said. “In the first phase, the uniforms will be distributed to the mujahedeen in Kabul, and then to the mujahedeen in other provinces.”

Some Kabul residents said that the lack of uniforms for the Islamic Emirati forces has caused issues for the people, including armed robberies in the city.

“We ask the Islamic Emirate to provide the same uniform to all security forces,” said Zabi, a Kabul resident.

“The Islamic Emirate should provide specific uniforms to its security forces so that people can distinguish between thieves and military personnel,” said Mohammad Ismail, a Kabul resident.

Analysts said that specific uniforms for security forces will prove helpful in reducing crime incidents in the city of Kabul and other parts of the country and that having a uniform shows discipline among the security forces.

“Without a uniform, in fact, there will be a lack of discipline and lack of effectiveness in the management of military affairs,” said Asadullah Nadim, a military affairs analyst.

“New uniforms to the security forces will reduce crime incidents and the security forces will be identified better when they have proper uniforms,” said Sadiq Shinwari, a military affairs analyst.

According to officials, the 500-strong unit is equipped with advanced military weapons and for the past two weeks has have been conducting patrols to ensure the security of the people and to monitor the checkpoints and security areas of Kabul.

“Security has improved in the area and the checkpoints are quite regular. You have seen that in heavy rain and cold weather, even in the Pul-e-Charkhi area, there are soldiers who ensure the security of the people,” said Mawlawi Ahmad, commander of the internal operations unit of the Ministry of Interior.

“Here we have created checkpoints and we are working to ensure the safety and security of the people,” said Samiullah, a member of the Islamic Emirate forces.

Meanwhile, residents of Kabul consider the launch of this unit useful for improving security and they urged the Islamic Emirate to prevent serious crimes in Kabul.—Tolonews