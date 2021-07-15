Security forces rescue five abducted labourers during Kurram IBO

Security forces on Thursday rescued five labourers who were among 16 abducted by terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district last month, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The military’s media wing said that labourers were “abducted by unknown terrorists” on June 26 when they were working at the site of a cell phone tower in Kurram.

The abductors had released ten of them the next day while the body of one of them was also found.

“To rescue the remaining five abducted labourers, security forces launched [a] series of intelligence-based operations (IBO) in highly inhospitable terrain under extreme weather conditions. Terrorists were continuously tracked and pursued,” read the statement.

On July 13, two personnel of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) including a young captain were martyred during Area Sanitization Operation in Zewa, Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The operation was launched on the reported presence of terrorists. During the intense exchange of fire, it added that three terrorists were killed during the operation.

The martyred troops include 25-year-old Captain Basit, who was a resident of Haripur, and 22-year-old Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, who was a resident of Orakzai.

