Security forces rescue 1500 families in Balochistan’s flood-hit areas

Rawalpindi

Security forces have been moved to assist civil administration in rescue and relief operations for flood victims in various parts of Balochistan.

Approximately 1500 families have been rescued in Dureji (Lasbela) and Qillah Abdulla areas, while rations have been provided to 3500 families in the rain-affected areas, said Inter Services Public Relations Sunday while updating on the relief and rescue operations in the flash flood-hit areas of Balochistan.

Pakistan army doctors and paramedics are providing first aid medical assistance and medicines to the affected people.

Army aviation helicopters are busy in rescuing stranded people to safer places.

Relief camps have been established in Makran, Lasbela and snow covered areas of Northern Balochistan.

Stranded vehicles at Khojak pass, Lak pass and Shela Bagh areas have been rescued by the security forces.—APP

