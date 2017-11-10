Security forces organize free medical camps

Bajaur

The Security forces Thursday organized free medical camps in Bajaur Agency’s Mamond tehisl aimed to provide medical facilities to the people of remote areas. An official of the Bajaur Scouts told reporters here that the medical camps were organised by Bajaur Scouts in various border localities of Mamond tehisl, where about 2,500 patients were treated and provided medicines.

According to the official, the camps were organised on the directives of Sector Commander Brig Amir Kiani and Commandant Bajaur Scouts Colonel Rahman Qadar. He said that majority of patients, treated in the camps were women and aged persons who had been infected with different seasonal and chronic diseases. He added that a team of qualified physicians, paramedics and nurses took part in the camps. The official said the security force was committed to provide basic health facilities to the people of borders.—APP