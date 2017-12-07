Security forces kill two ‘wanted terrorists’ in Swat

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Pakistan Army led security forces on Wednesday mowed down two key militant commanders of the banned TTP Swat during an “Intelligence Based Operation” (IBO).

According to military reports the security forces and police on a tip off, carried out raid in Charbagh area of Swat at a hideout of the militants, who offered resistance and opened fire at the security forces and police. The security forces than retaliated the attack and killed two militants. Both the militants belonged to TTP, Swat and they were wanted to police in cases of target killing and terror attacks.

The security forces also recovered hand grenade and weapons from the possession of the dead militants.

“Security forces on Wednesday conducted an intelligence-based operation in Swat’s Jahan Abad area and killed two wanted terrorists”. Says a communiqué of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued to media Wednesday.

“Asad alias Anus and Wahab were killed. Both were being traced for their previous involvement in terrorist activities in Malakand Division.” The ISPR release said adding the operation was conducted after intelligence agencies received accurate information regarding movement of terrorists, who were crossing over from Afghanistan and entering Swat valley.

Due to effective security in place both were traced in the hideout and killed during an encounter. Two facilitators of the killed terrorists were also apprehended during the operation. The ISPR communiqué concluded.