Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI – Two terrorists were killed in intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation conducted by security forces on terrorist hideout in Datta Khel, North Waziristan district.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the IBO was conducted on reported presence of Terrorists.

Security forces recovered weapon and ammunition from the hideout. Search of the area is in process to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Last month, Pakistan forces killed a terrorist in exchange of fire in North Waziristan. The forces carried out a search operation on a tip about the presence of terrorists in the Spin Wan area of North.

According to ISPR, the terrorists opened fire on the search operation team and in exchange for fire killed.

The security forces had also recovered some sophisticated weapons and ammunition near to the dead body terrorist. A search operation was underway in the area, the ISPR said.