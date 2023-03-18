Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR

LAHORE – Pakistani armed forces have gunned down three terrorists in Balochistan’s Awaran district during an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

In a statement, the military’s media wing said security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in the Awaran district of Balochistan on March 15 to get hold of the active terror group.

ISPR said forces initiated an operation on reports, and all three militants, who were involved in multiple attacks, were neutralized. Based on information, multiple ambushes had been laid along different routes in the area frequented by the terrorists for last three days, the statement further reads.

In a similar development, Pakistani forces seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from a terrorist hideout in Chaman’s Boghra Road area which was linked with recent firing incidents on forces and civilians in the southwestern region.

Pakistan forces vowed to thwart any attempt by inimical elements on the behest of Hostile Intelligence Agencies, to disrupt hard-earned peace in the province.