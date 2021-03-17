Security forces kill terrorist in Swat, another arrested

RAWALPINDI – Security forces conducted intelligence-based operations (IBO) in Kanju, Swat on confirmation of the presence of terrorists, according to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

During the exchange of fire terrorist named Mukarram killed while another terrorist apprehended.

Due to terrorists firing, two local civilian pedestrians also embraced martyred.

Both the terrorists of TTP Swat remained involved in terrorists’ activities against Security Forces & LEAs, demolition of schools, extortion and targeted killing, said the military’s media wing.