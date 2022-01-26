Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Spinwam, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, a terrorist — identified as Saddam — was killed during an intense exchange of fire.

“Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from the terrorist,” read the statement.

The terrorist “was an expert in planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and was involved in terrorist activities, target killings and kidnapping for ransom.”

Last month, a soldier was martyred in North Waziristan’s Shewa area after terrorists targeted a military post.

The military’s media wing, in a statement, said terrorists fired at the checkpost.

According to the military’s media wing, the troops responded promptly and “effectively engaged the terrorists’ location”. During an exchange of fire, 32-year-old Naik Noor Merjan embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

“Clearance of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” the statement read.

