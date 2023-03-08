Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazitistan IBO

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s security forces killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the country’s northwestern region, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said six notorious militants were killed during an operation in Datta Khel tehsil of North Waziristan district. A large cache of ammunition and modern weapons were also recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

Militants were involved in terror activities against the security forces in the North Western region neighboring Afghanistan.

Local residents appreciated security forces’ response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, the statement further reads.

Pakistan armed forces continued operations amid terror resurgence in Balochistan and KPK as TTP and other splinter groups escalated attacks in recent times.