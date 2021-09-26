Security forces kill IS commander in Mastung

Army soldier embraces martyrdom in Machh attack

Our Correspondent Mastung

Security forces claimed to have killed a commander of the militant Islamic State group in a raid in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Sunday, a spokesperson for the province’s Counter Terrorism Department said.

The spokesperson said security forces conducted a raid after receiving information about the terrorist’s presence.

During an operation in a vineyard in the district’s Killi Mehrab area, the IS commander, identified as Mumtaz Ahmed aka Pehelwan, was killed, he added.

The provincial government had announced a bounty of Rs200,000 for Ahmed.

A terrorist was also killed by the security forces in an intelligence-based operation in Dosali of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

A terrorist was killed in a shootout in a raid, after the security agencies received intelligence about the terrorist hideout, the ISPR said.

A cache of munitions and weapons have been seized in the raid, according to the ISPR.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and two others sustained injuries in a terror attack at the security forces’ check-post in Balochistan, said Inter Services Public Relations.

According to the ISPR, terrorists attacked a security check-post in Machh area of Balochistan, resulting in a gunfight between the attackers and the security personnel.

During an exchange of gunfight, a soldier identified as Irfan embraced martyrdom, the army’s media wing said adding that two personnel also sustained injuries in the attack.