Security forces kill 2 most wanted terrorists in North Waziristan

North Waziristan: Security forces in Boya, North Waziristan District, killed two of the most wanted TTP terrorists, the ISPR stated on Tuesday.

According to the statement, on the night of May 16/17, 2022, security forces and militants exchanged fire in the general region of Boya, North Waziristan District.

During the intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. The terrorists killed were part of TTP and named Commander Rasheed alias Jabir and Abdul Salam alias Chamtoo.

The statement also said that weapons and ammo were also retrieved from the terrorists who were taken down. It also said that they were actively involved in carrying out terrorist actions in the region.

