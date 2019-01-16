Security forces kill 2 ‘IS militants’

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

Two suspected members of the militant Islamic State group allegedly linked to the 2013 abduction of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son, Ali Haider Gilani, were killed in a pre-dawn raid on a ‘militant hideout’ in Faisalabad on Tuesday, a Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official said.

CTD official Rai Tahir identified the two militants as Adeel Hafeez and Usman Haroon. He said both were killed during an intense shootout in the raid conducting by security officials.

Tahir said officials had, in the past, foiled other attacks the pair had plotted, adding that they were also behind the killing of two intelligence officials in recent years as well as other high-profile crimes.

The two militants were also linked to the 2011 Al Qaeda abduction of an American development worker, Warren Weinstein, the official said.

