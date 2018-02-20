Security forces frustrate major terror bid

Two suicide bomber from Afghanistan killed in Bajaur

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Frustrating a major terror bid that could have played havoc across the country, the security forces gunned down two suicide bombers in the troubled Bajaur agency Monday wee hours.

The successful Intelligence based operation (IBO), was conducted in Bajaur to track down two suicide bombers entering from Afghanistan through Kagha pass in Bajaur Agency.

The Afghan based TTP terrorists were cordoned off near Ghatki Kaga, Mena Bajaur Agency. The suicide bombers tried to escape but were killed by security forces that also recovered sophisticated and lethal weapons from the possession of the killed bombers. nSome reports said during the raid, one suicide bomber blew himself up while another opened fire. He was killed by security personnel in the exchange of fire.

Suicide Jacket, anti-tank mines, magnetic mines, prepared remote control IEDs, remote control receivers, detonators and communication equipment bearing Afghan mobile company signature were recovered from suicide bombers”, ISPR release said.

Bodies of the bombers were shifted to Agency Headquarters Hospital, Khar.