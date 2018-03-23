Security forces foil suicide attack

Quetta

Security forces on Thursday foiled an attempted suicide attack in Kuch Mor area of Quetta by killing suicide bomber when armed terrorist opened fire on the vehicle of an intelligence agency. According to details, a suicide bomber wanted to target the vehicle of an intelligence agency near Kach Mor, but the timely action of the security forces led to the attacker being killed.

The terrorist opened fire on the car but was killed in retaliatory fire of the security forces. The area was cordoned off after the attack. The suicide jacket wrapped around the body of terrorists was also defused.—INP