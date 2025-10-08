Security forces eliminate 19 Indian-backed militants in Orakzai operation

RAWALPINDI – At least 19 Indian sponsored Khwarij were killed by security forces in an intelligence based operation in Orakzai District, the Inter-Services Public Relations ((ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The military’s media wing said hat during the intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Arif leading his troops from the front along with second in command Major Tayyab Rahat having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat along with his nine men.

The nine brave soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice include Naib Subedar Azam Gul, Naik Adil Hussain, Naik Gul Ameer, Lance Naik Sher Khan, Lance Naik Talish Faraz, Lance Naik Irshad Hussain, Sepoy Tufail Khan, Sepoy Aqib Ali and Sepoy Muhammad Zahid.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji in the area.

The ISPR in its statement has reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored terrorism from the country, emphasizing such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.