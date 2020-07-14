Security forces come under attack in Panjgur, three soldiers martyred

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Three soldiers have martyred and at least eight others including an officer were injured in firing resorted to by the terrorists in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, on Tuesday.

A convoy of security forces came under a coward attack by terrorists near Gichak valley at Panjgur’s Kahan area. Three army personnel have martyred and eight others including an officer were injured.

The military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in its statement that five wounded officials are in critical condition.