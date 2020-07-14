Home Top News Security forces come under attack in Panjgur, three soldiers martyred

News desk
-
0
Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Three soldiers have martyred and at least eight others including an officer were injured in firing resorted to by the terrorists in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, on Tuesday.
A convoy of security forces came under a coward attack by terrorists near Gichak valley at Panjgur’s Kahan area. Three army personnel have martyred and eight others including an officer were injured.
The military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in its statement that five wounded officials are in critical condition.

