Security forces arrest three terrorists of Taliban, Daesh in Karachi

KARACHI – Security forces Saturday arrested three terrorists of proscribed militant groups in an operation conducted in Ittehad Town of the metropolitan.

Sindh Rangers spokesperson said that rangers and police officials conducted the joint operation in Mohammad Khan Colony of the town after receiving tip-off regarding the presence of militants in the area.

The spokesperson said that the terrorists belong to Taliban and Daesh groups, adding that they were planning to conduct a major terror activity in the economic hub of Pakistan. He revealed that they had recently crossed into Pakistan from Afghanistan.

He said that a huge cache of weapons, explosive materials and others were recovered during the action. The arrested militants were also involved in attacking security forces and explosions.

An investigation has been launched into the matter after registering a case against them.