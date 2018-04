RAWALPINDI :Security Forces through intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Chaman, Saryab and Pishin areas of Balochistan arrested six terrorists involved in targeting Polio workers team in Yaru Bazar and police at Dera Murad Jamali.Cache of arms and ammunition including explosives, detonators, rockets, mines and IEDs also recovered, said an Inter Services Public Services statement issued here on Friday. The IBOs were conducted as part of ongoing Operation Radd ul Fasaad.APP

