Security forces arrest 21 suspects in search operations

Security forces conducted a search operation in Tarnol suburb of Islamabad on Saturday as a result of which as many as 21 suspects were taken into custody and arms, ammunition were seized.

According to reports, during the search operations 320 people were checked from 200 houses.

21 suspects who failed to prove their identity were taken into custody and arms were seized as well. Four kilograms of heroin was seized as well from the suspects.

Rs. 1,26,500 were also recovered from the suspects who were shifted to Turnol Police Station.—INP

Related