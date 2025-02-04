Security features update for Rs5,000 currency note in Pakistan [Feb 2025]

KARACHI – The primary functions of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) include issuance of currency notes in the country.

The central bank is also responsible for regulation and supervision of the financial system, bankers’ bank, lender of the last resort, banker to Government, and conduct of monetary policy.

The SBP Act mandates the Bank to regulate the monetary and credit system of Pakistan in the best national interest.

SBP currently issues currency notices of various denominations starting from Rs10 and up to Rs5,000 in the country. The notes are used to buy things in the country.

The central bank also ensures security of the banknotes by adding various features in it so people can avoid counterfeit currency.

It is necessary to learn about complete security features of the banknotes in order to avoid losses as miscreants uses fake currency to defraud people. All banknotes issued by SBP has certain security features, which confirmed the originality of the currency note.

Security Features Rs5000 Currency Note

Following are some of the key security features shared by SBP on its official website”

Enlarged Watermark

Portrait of Quaid-e-Azam in Sherwani appears at the obverse left of the Rs5000 note.

Electrotype Watermark

The denomination of the note appears below the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam.

Window Security Thread

Partially embedded window security thread into the paper runs from top to bottom at the obverse left of the note. Denomination numeral ‘5000’ can be seen in the thread. The thread appears as silver dashes at the front of the note.

See through

Value figure of the note appears partly at the obverse left top and partly at the reverse right top giving a perfect look when viewed through light.

Anti Scan & Anti Copy

Anti Scan and Anti Copy Line patterns appear at the note that prevent scaning and photocopying of the exact note.

Latent Image

Hidden denomination numeral appears vertically at the right side of the portate when the note is viewed from different angles.

Optical Variable Ink

The crescent and five-pointed star surrounded in the printing design of Optical Variable Ink (OVI) appears at the obverse right of the note. The OVI design changes colour from green to golden and golden to green when the note is viewed from different angles.

Year of Production

Check year of production, which appears at the obverse right of the note.

Geometrical Patterns

Decorative ornamental patterns appear at the front of the note.

Identification Mark

Three raised circles appear vertically at the obverse left which enable the visually impaired persons to recognize the value of the note.

Intaglio Lines

Intaglio lines appeares at right and left sides of the note.

Lettering

The denomination appears in Urdu numeral on right and left top while the denomination in English appears on right bottom.

Number

Seven-digit serial number with prefix appears at the obverse of the note at the right top and at the left bottom below the watermark.

Signature

The signature of the Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Yaseen anwar has been printed in main colour of the note above the words ‘GOVERNOR STATE BANK OF PAKISTAN’.

Vignette

Vignette of Faisal Mosque, Islamabad alongwith the name appear on the note.

Insignia

The seal of the ‘State Bank of Pakistan’ appears at the reverse left bottom of the note.

You can learn about more features by visiting the official website of SBP.