Security checks will not allow entry to undesirable elements: Ahsan

Ahsan, Nisar differ on ‘visa on arrival’ policy

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

A point of order raised by PTI member Shireen Mazari in the National Assembly Wednesday relating to issuance of visa on arrival to the visitors from different countries once again exposed the differences that former Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan has with some leaders of the PML (N) on different matters including that of the visa policy.

Shireen Mazarai taking the floor said that issuing visa to visitors from different countries including the US amounts to compromising the national security. She in this regard also cited references which in the past led to increased presence of foreign spies in the country. Responding to her, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said visa policy has not been changed rather it has been made transparent to promote tourism in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal clarified that the visas will be issued through the registered tour operators which have been given guidelines in this regard.

He said there are security checks which will not allow entry to undesirable elements, the black water or the security contractors. No compromise will be made on national security, he added.

The Minister pointed out that Pakistan has recently been declared an emerging tourist destination and the visa policy is aimed at promoting tourism and investment in the country.

Regarding a question about non-governmental organizations, the Minister said we welcome the organizations which are working in the development sector. However the ones which have hidden agenda will not be allowed to operate.

On this former Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan took the floor raising questions on the reviving the Visa on Arrival policy. He said being the interior minister he had suspended the policy as it was greatly misused. “The interior minister should present record on how the policy was misused else he has the record to present before the house,” he said adding such a policy should be bilateral and on reciprocal basis.