Security check delays PIA flight

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-595 for Sukkur-Karachi with departure time 2:45 pm on September 17 was delayed due to security check, on information from Sukkur Police to Airport Security Force for bomb threat. The information was received at 2:40pm just before the push back, said PIA spokesman Mashhood Tajwar in a statement issued here Monday.

Subsequently, the passengers were disembarked and the luggage was off loaded as per standard operating procedure, he said.

He said that the ATR aircraft and baggage was thoroughly checked by ASF and Bomb Disposal

Squad and was later on cleared by the security agencies concerned. The flight PK 595 took off for Karachi after a delay of more than one hour, he concluded—APP

