Security challenges to Europe

EUROPE these days is going through chaos and there is turmoil all around. Brexit is haunting UK and the entire Europe.Yellow vests weekly demonstrations (and often violent ones) is shaking France. Germany,the leading economy of Europe , is losing its steam and for the first time in many years its growth has suffered. Italy is in recession. Severe weather is another major natural disaster which has engulfed the European continent. The universal climate change is affecting the entire globe,including Europe and Migration is posing another challenge,facing the continent.But most of all,as pointed out at Davos 2019 meeting, deepening security concerns about foreign technological suppliers is the most urgent and important task ahead.

Deepening security concerns about foreign technology suppliers in critical infrastructure deployments are leading much-needed next-generation infrastructure deployments to become a long and more expensive process. For example, there has been a recent push from Western economies, such as the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand, to exclude Huawei 5G equipment from their communications infrastructure. From a geostrategic perspective, China has been aggressively seeking infrastructure investment and contracts around the world to extend Beijing’s influence, including its signature Belt and Road Initiative. The US recently countered with the establishment of the US International Development Finance Corporation, a new foreign aid agency with $60 billion in funding to bankroll infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa and the Americas.

With over 90% of global risk survey respondents anticipating increased economic confrontation between the world’s major powers in 2019, infrastructure development and financing is likely to get even more complicated and challenging in the near term. Businesses and government should collaborate to strengthen existing infrastructure resilience. Government and industry should expand the sharing of information about critical infrastructure threats so that key physical and system vulnerabilities can be explored and addressed. There should also be greater public-private sector coordination around the design of critical infrastructure networks in urban planning, and more collaborative emergency response plans for natural catastrophes. We need to improve project “bankability”. There is no shortage of private investment capital available, so the challenge is to define economic structures which are sufficiently attractive to investors.

Investors value stability in the political and regulatory environment, and governments can take steps to de-risk investment for the private sector side of blended investment. For example, in Argentina the government has committed to a contingent contribution if the sums in the public-private trust don’t meet public-private partnership obligations. The public sector should also consider monetizing existing infrastructure assets which have attractive investment characteristics (through leasing or sales to the private sector) to free up public sector capital for investment in new infrastructure. More than ever, companies in the broader economy need to think hard about their dependencies on infrastructure, and examine risks to their bottom line and share price due to unexpected failures. Not only should they devote efforts to exploring “what-if” scenarios, but they should engage more fully with the public sector to explore opportunities to collaborate constructively, in order to remain resilient in this challenging risk environment.

Striving for supremacy leads us away from multilateral cooperation based on stable partnerships and moves our world towards confrontation, tension and conflict.“We as Europeans learned that we can achieve most, when we are ready for compromise for the greater good for all and when we stand united and committed to our values, interests and visions.As we strengthen the profile of the EU in diplomacy and defence, we will be able to better tackle the challenges around us. And we stand ready to share our experience and expertise for reducing the risks in the world on the basis of collaborative action,says German Defence Minister. This year’s Global Risks Report is a great piece of evidence. It testifies to the fact that there is a chance for mankind to at least mitigate future catastrophes of a global scale. To moan in hindsight, “If only we had known!” will not be credible any more: we will be judged by the generation of our grandchildren.

We use, shape and break the common goods of this world, and we will also hand down the fruit of our actions to future generations. The Global Risks Report eschews relativism and hyperbole, it outlines precisely the common assumption of likelihood and impact of the most relevant global risks. As depicted in the report, the revival of geo-political and geo-economical antagonisms have led to a substantial shift in our perception of today’s challenges and tomorrow’s threats. And it reveals the necessity for Europe and its allies across the Atlantic to revive and strengthen multilateral action. “As Europeans, we shoulder the responsibility for stability and security in Europe together with our transatlantic allies. The slogan “Remain transatlantic, become more European!” emphasizes the shared conviction of many European states to take on a greater and fairer share of the burden for the transatlantic alliance than in previous years, while becoming more self-reliant in their own security and defence matters”,says the report.

Germany will remain a driving force for Europe’s further integration in unison with its commitment to strengthening NATO, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the UN, as well as our partnerships worldwide. Because global security needs reliable long-term commitments, not disconnected deals just aiming at quick wins. Prospects for NATO-EU cooperation are also looking up, after two decades when an artificial divide prevented European governments from using the two institutions to develop a full spectrum set of responses to the diverse security threats, they now face. Britain’s planned departure from the EU could remove an obstacle to the strengthening of security cooperation within the EU and may make it easier for the UK, and other third countries, to contribute to EU security missions.

